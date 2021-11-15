Advertisement

Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an...
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an altercation at a bar in Houma, Louisiana.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for biting a large portion of an officer’s ear completely off.

According to the Houma Police Department, several women were fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar just after midnight Friday.

During the altercation, Michelle Smith, 36, allegedly bit an officer, tearing “a large portion of the right ear completely off,” police said. She fled the scene before she could be arrested.

The officer is recovering.

A warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Teen arrested in deadly overnight shooting, says Monroe police
Election Night
Get your Nov. 13 election results here
Adrian Fisher (D)
Adrian Fisher wins race for State Representative District 16
Police said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the victim.
Pedestrian walking in roadway killed by truck in Ouachita Parish
Brett Kirkman (above), 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.
Man accused of raping at least 6 children over 20 years; additional charges added

Latest News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, third from left, arrived Monday at the courthouse in Glynn County, Ga., for...
Tensions flare as Jesse Jackson visits trial of 3 men accused in Arbery slaying
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
LIVE: Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?