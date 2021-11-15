Advertisement

WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar fight in Houma.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for biting a large portion of an officer’s ear completely off.

According to the Houma Police Department, several women were fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar on Howard Avenue just after midnight on Nov. 12.

During the altercation, Michelle Smith, 36, allegedly bit “a large portion of the right ear completely off” of a responding officer. She fled the scene before she could be arrested.

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar fight in Houma.(HPD)

CRIMETRACKER

Houma house party erupts in gunfire; 4 wounded, 2 arrested and more expected

16-year-old severely shot at gas station in Gentilly

Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust

The officer is recovering.

A warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Teen arrested in deadly overnight shooting, says Monroe police
Election Night
Get your Nov. 13 election results here
Adrian Fisher (D)
Adrian Fisher wins race for State Representative District 16
Police said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the victim.
Pedestrian walking in roadway killed by truck in Ouachita Parish
Brett Kirkman (above), 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.
Man accused of raping at least 6 children over 20 years; additional charges added

Latest News

File photo
Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since March 2020
Look out for scams that could target veterans this month
BBB warns of scams targeting veterans
Look out for scams that could target veterans this month
- BBB on veteran scams
File photo
Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19