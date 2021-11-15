Advertisement

Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler

File photo
File photo(WILX)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say there’s been a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler.

LSP provided the following information Monday afternoon:

Yesterday morning, shortly after 4:40 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 20 just west of Waverly.  This crash claimed the lives of two Florida men.

The initial investigation revealed a 2017 International 18-wheeler, driven by 62-year-old Ronnie Davis of El Dorado, AR stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 20 for an unknown reason.  As the 18-wheeler began to re-enter the travel lane, it was struck in the rear by a 2018 Ram Promaster Van that was being driven by 24-year-old Khetag Gussaidi.

Gussaidi, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.  A passenger inside the van, 26-year-old Aleksandar Nozharov of Clearwater, FL also died in the crash.  Davis, who was restrained, was not injured in this crash.  Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 53 fatal crashes resulting in 64 deaths.

