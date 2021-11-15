Pedestrian walking in roadway killed by truck in Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police have reported the death of a pedestrian in Ouachita Parish.

According to state police, it happened on Nov. 14, 2021. They say David Touchet, 41, of West Monroe, was killed when he was hit by a truck on LA Hwy 557 just south of LA Hwy 34.

Police said the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. and Touchet was walking in the roadway at the time of the crash. They said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting Touchet.

They say the crash remains under investigation. In 2021, Troop F has investigated 54 fatal crashes resulting in 65 deaths.

LSP added the following information for pedestrians:

“Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.”

