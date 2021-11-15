MONROE, La. (KNOE) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and Sunday, Nov. 14 was National Diabetes Day.

According to the CDC in 2020, 34.2 million U.S. adults have diabetes.

Diabetes is a condition in which your body doesn’t make or use enough insulin which allows the body to use sugar in the blood as energy. There are two types. Type 1 is a chronic condition in which the pancreas producers little or no insulin by itself. Type 2 occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t make enough insulin.

Dr. Harry Hawthrone with Steward Medical Group says diabetes affects your body in many ways.

“It affects everything from your brain to your eyes all the way down. It can affect your smell, your taste, your muscles training. It can affect your lungs, increase your risk for pneumonia, increase your risk for pancreatitis. It actually can slow your gut to where you don’t digest food as fast and affect your kidneys,” Hawthrone said.

Once someone is diagnosed with diabetes, there will be screenings to try and prevent those problems.

It’s a potentially fatal disease. However, Hawthrone says diabetes is preventable and manageable.

“It’s diet. The big thing is diet. Green leafy vegetables, turkey, chicken, fish, lean white meats. Everyone’s heard of the Mediterranean diet, where it’s a lot of vegetables, a lot of fish,” Hawthrone said.

He says it’s important to stay active, eat a healthy diet and reduce stress.

