Mangham alderman-elect resigns days after election

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - A newly elected alderman in the town of Mangham has decided to resign the position.

Cole Gregorie confirmed to KNOE 8 News that he will be giving up the office. He said he has an opportunity to do other things with his career, and being an alderman could be considered a conflict of interest.

He said he was just waiting to see how the election played out.

Gregorie refused to give more details or comment further.

