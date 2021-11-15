Advertisement

Man dies in big rig wreck in DeSoto Parish

He’s been identified as a resident of the Sabine Parish town of Zwolle
(Louisiana State Police)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his big rig ran off the road and crashed into an embankment less than four miles southeast of Mansfield in DeSoto Parish, authorities say.

Killed was 29-year-old Rakeem Brazile, of Zwolle.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop G were notified of the crash on Louisiana Highway 522 at True Vine Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Their preliminary investigation shows Brazile, who was properly restrained, was driving a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer rig east on Louisiana Highway 522 when the accident occurred.

LSP says impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, as is routine in such investigations.

That section of Louisiana Highway 522 was reopened to traffic shortly after lunchtime, authorities said.

Troop G has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths this year.

________________________________________________________________________

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Teen arrested in deadly overnight shooting, says Monroe police
Election Night
Get your Nov. 13 election results here
Adrian Fisher (D)
Adrian Fisher wins race for State Representative District 16
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
FNB
West Monroe survives in double overtime; OCS sends Cedar Creek home; St. Frederick stuns Opelousas Catholic

Latest News

Man killed in two-car crash north of Farmerville
Four dead in fiery crash on I-12
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Collision Course: A look at the most dangerous intersections in Ouachita Parish
Serious wreck on Hwy. 165-S and Winnsboro Rd.
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
I-20 to drop to one lane for road repairs