Deer captured inside OLOL hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital.

The deer ran through the main entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Essen Lane.

From there, the animal ran up the hospital’s escalator where it was quickly captured, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“A deer entered the main hospital entrance around 2:15pm and proceeded up the escalator to the second floor. The deer was captured near the elevators at the top of the escalators. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is on the way.”

We can confirm that around 2:15pm a small deer entered the main hospital entrance and up the escalators where it was captured by a law enforcement officer and several team members.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly helping to remove the animal. Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized. While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Ward’s Creek.

