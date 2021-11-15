Advertisement

BBB warns of scams targeting veterans

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The BBB wants you to look out for scams that could potentially target veterans to access and take over their pension program and health benefits. Getting a phone call or email indicating that the veteran has qualified for money from a “secret” government program, but that the award requires a fee or personal information to be given first.

Exploiting veterans in financial need by offering upfront cash in exchange for what they say will be a higher future payment for disability or pensions.

Charging veterans for access to military records, which are available for free via the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

BBB says thank you, today and always for your service for our freedom!

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Teen arrested in deadly overnight shooting, says Monroe police
Election Night
Get your Nov. 13 election results here
Adrian Fisher (D)
Adrian Fisher wins race for State Representative District 16
Police said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the victim.
Pedestrian walking in roadway killed by truck in Ouachita Parish
Brett Kirkman (above), 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.
Man accused of raping at least 6 children over 20 years; additional charges added

Latest News

File photo
Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since March 2020
Look out for scams that could target veterans this month
- BBB on veteran scams
File photo
Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19