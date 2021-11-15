BBB warns of scams targeting veterans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The BBB wants you to look out for scams that could potentially target veterans to access and take over their pension program and health benefits. Getting a phone call or email indicating that the veteran has qualified for money from a “secret” government program, but that the award requires a fee or personal information to be given first.

Exploiting veterans in financial need by offering upfront cash in exchange for what they say will be a higher future payment for disability or pensions.

Charging veterans for access to military records, which are available for free via the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

BBB says thank you, today and always for your service for our freedom!

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.