Teen arrested in deadly overnight shooting, says Monroe police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department made an arrest in a deadly Saturday night shooting.

According to Michael Fendall of MPD, officers responded to a shooting at 406 Magnolia Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Inside the residence, officers located a victim. Police say Derrick Cowart of Monroe was discovered at the Magnolia Street residence suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Fendall says Cowart was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his wound.

Detectives of MPD confirmed a 17-year-old male as the suspect. Police say the teen was located and booked on a charge of one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.