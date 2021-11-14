Newton Baptist Church gym collapsed in the ice storm

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The gym at Newton Baptist Church collapsed during the February ice storm. The interim pastor says the insurance claim was denied. Now they’re holding a fundraiser to raise money.

Losing the gym at Newton Baptist Church has caused a huge impact on the church activities and the members no longer have the capacity to hold church events. Newton Baptist Church Worship Leader Gina Jones says their gym helped enrich and uplift the community.

“We had volleyball tournaments, basketball tournaments but it was used for so many and not just for the members of our church but in our community. That building was pretty much the core of the Newton Baptist community,” she said.

Jones says the natural disaster forced them to cancel vacation bible school and their 108th homecoming.

“The church has been there for over 100 years. Normally, we have a big feast pretty much afterward and we did not get to serve lunch or have our members visit and fellowship, because, again, we don’t have the capacity,” she said.

Church members plan to rebuild. They want to replace the gym with a Family Life Center, and they’re raising money by hosting about 300 people at a free fundraiser in the Learning Center.

“There will be some fantastic people coming in singing, there will be food, there will be an auction, and the basis is to have a good fellowship time together with people in the town and people in the parish,” said Johnny Smith, Newton Baptist Church Interim Pastor.

If you would like to donate, you can mail a check or money order to P.O.Box 236, Delhi, La 71232, or click here to ask more questions on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.