Adrian Fisher wins race for State Representative District 16

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Adrian Fisher, a Monroe-based businessman, has won the race to represent District 16 in the Louisiana House of Representatives, KNOE projects.

With 28 of 30 precincts reporting, Fisher has garnered 69% of the vote, getting more than twice the number of votes of his opponents combined. (2,349 vs. 379 & 661)

You can view our profile on Fisher by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.