Adrian Fisher wins race for State Representative District 16

Adrian Fisher (D)(Adrian Fisher Campaign)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Adrian Fisher, a Monroe-based businessman, has won the race to represent District 16 in the Louisiana House of Representatives, KNOE projects.

With 28 of 30 precincts reporting, Fisher has garnered 69% of the vote, getting more than twice the number of votes of his opponents combined. (2,349 vs. 379 & 661)

