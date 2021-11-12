Advertisement

St. Frederick High hosts drive-thru Veterans Day parade

By Kristen Payne
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick High students honored our country’s veterans Thursday morning outside on Westminster Ave.

Students lined the school with flags, signs and gifts for a drive-thru parade for veterans. They gave each veteran a gift including a yard sign and goodie bag with treats.

This is the first year St. Fred’s has done this and they hope more people with join in next Veterans Day.

