Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery observes Veterans Day

By Kristen Payne
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and there are many events happening in the ArkLaMiss. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, volunteers and relatives met at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Over 750 American flags were placed in front of each grave throughout the cemetery. After placing a flag, the name of the person was read out loud to recognize their service for our country.

The NELA Veterans Cemetery houses veterans from every conflict beginning with World War II, Afghanistan and the Middle East crisis.

Cemetery superintendent Randy Joiner says we should never forget our veterans.

“They sacrificed a great deal to do what they’ve done. They’ve taken time away from home time away from families. They’ve lived in foreign lands for extended periods of time. They put their lives on the line for our country,” Joiner said.

He says it’s important to recognize veterans who gave everything to help our country and defend us.

Hazel Sellers, a wife of a Vietnam veteran, and her sorority sisters have participated in this event for the past several years.

“It’s always good to recognize these men and women who have fought so valiantly for us on a daily basis. Whenever we can, thank them for their service, to recognize them in any way that we can in the community as community leaders,” Sellers said.

She says we must remember those who gave their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.

