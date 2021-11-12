Advertisement

Man accused of raping at least 6 children over 20 years; additional charges added

Brett Kirkman (above), 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after he was accused of raping six children over a period of more than 20 years.

Brett Kirkman, 52, was originally charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape. However, on Nov. 12, investigators charged Kirkman with nine additional counts of sexual assault against juveniles. Of the nine counts, three were for first-degree rape and six were for molestation of a juvenile. Five of the six molestation counts were against victims younger than 13-years-old.

On Oct. 8, investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit were contacted regarding a sexual assault that took place in the mid-2000s. The male victim, now an adult, told police that Kirkman assaulted him multiple times over a 5 year period.

Detectives then launched an investigation and were able to locate and interview five other males that were allegedly assaulted by Kirkman. Arrest warrants were procured for Kirkman. On Monday, Nov. 1, Kirkman was taken into custody at his home by investigators with the Sex Crime Unit and SPD Warrants Unit. Search warrants were also executed at the time.

Kirkman is currently housed at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Detectives were able to track Kirkman’s crimes from the late 80s through 2010. They believe that there is a possibility that there are more victims. Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information to contact them at (318) 673-7026 or (318) 510-1803.

