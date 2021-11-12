Introducing Charles Bradford - Candidate for State Representative District 16

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Charles Bradford of Bastrop is running to represent parts of Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes as a State Representative for District 16.

“I will start with the infrastructure,” explained Bradford. “We got to get out infrastructure up in order to bring business and local business back into Northeast Louisiana.”

Bradford says an economic reboot starts in the heart of Bastrop, the site of the former International Paper Mill.

“We have been working on for the past four of five years on a water park, indoor water park here,” Bradford told KNOE. “I think it will create some eight or nine hundred jobs.”

Bradford says one of his key focuses in Baton Rouge will be improving Louisiana’s education system.

“You must have a great education system in order for people to come in and locate in this area, and we’re looking forward to definitely building up Louisiana education system and here in Northeast Louisiana,” said Bradford.

On crucial issues, Bradford says he supports the right to bear arms, but doesn’t have any thoughts on a bill banning transgender women from playing on women’s sports teams.

“Well, right now, I’ll have to study that in more detail and see which way works best,” said Bradford. “I can’t say I’m against it or for it at this particular time, but I will give that a great study.”

Election day is November 13th.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.