Introducing Alicia Calvin - Candidate for State Representative District 16

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alicia Calvin of Monroe is a candidate for State Representative District 16.

“I”m in this race to ensure people in District 16 have an opportunity,” Calvin told KNOE. What that looks like is making sure that we have strong school systems and environments where small businesses can thrive.”

Calvin, born and raised in Monroe, has previously worked for the Democratic National Committee and members of Congress.

“I am the only candidate that has 18 years of experience in public service, and that includes government and legislative affairs,” explained Calvin.

As far as economic development goes, Calvin says it all starts with ensuring District 16 has a qualified workforce.

“We could go back to using our recreational centers where folks can finish their 9-5, walk over and get reskilled because we know that small businesses and corporations need that labor,” said Calvin. “That’s going to allow small businesses to come and continue to be the driving force.”

Calvin, a school teacher, says recruiting businesses to Monroe starts with a change in how we educate children.

“What that looks like is making sure that there is opportunity in education,” explained Calvin. “I talked to Mayor Ellis about a universal pre-k. I support a universal pre-k.”

On crime, Calvin says tackling socio-economic issues should make neighborhoods safer.

“When people have an opportunity to feed their families, I think we will see a crime reduction,” said Calvin. “The livable wage allows people to go into a job, make a contribution, and have a respectable income. I don’t believe people are inherently violent. They just want to feed their families.”

Election day is November 13th.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.