District 16 candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Voters will head to the polls in just a few hours to decide who will represent District 16 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander caught up with the candidates as they make their final pitch to voters.

“For the three candidates that are in this race, I’m the best candidate to help move this district forward,” said Monroe businessman Adrian Fisher.

“I have just been an all-around soldier and dedicated for the service of bettering the people in this community,” explained Bastrop bishop Charles Bradford.

“I’m the only candidate that has 18 years of experience in public service, and that includes government and legislative affairs,” Monroe teacher Alicia Calvin told KNOE.

All three candidates say bringing jobs back to Northeast Louisiana is their top priority.

“I’m the only candidate in the race that has three businesses in District 16,” explained Fisher, who owns Cognitive Development Center. “We employ 100 people just in our district.”

“I would be willing to really work with the Amtrak project that we have coming from the East going West,” explained Bradford. “That would boost our economy for jobs. Good paying jobs.”

“We could go back to using our recreation centers when folks finish their 9-5, walk over and get reskilled because we know that small businesses and corporations need that labor,” Calvin told KNOE.

On tackling a rise in crime, the candidates say it’s a combination of working with local law enforcement and tackling the socio-economic challenges that plague the district.

“Come up with a comprehensive plan and make sure that we put the resources to help them resolve this problem,” said Fisher.

“I would like to write some legislation that gives officers more authority to deal with these situations,” explained Bradford.

“When people have an opportunity to feed their families, I think we will see a reduction in crime,” said Calvin. “A livable wage allows people to go into a job, make a contribution, and have a respectable income. I don’t believe people are inherently violent.”

Polls will be open on Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your polling place visit the Secretary of State’s website.

