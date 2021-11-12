Advertisement

Ark. Gov. Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders; gives her his ‘full support’

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House, in Washington. Former White House spokeswoman Sanders is running for Arkansas governor, a source told The Associated Press, late Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - In a statement, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the next governor.

Hutchinson issued this statement:

I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service. Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as Governor and she has my full support.

Asa Hutchinson

