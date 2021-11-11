A Vietnam Veteran evacuee is still in Monroe for Veterans Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Vietnam Veteran will end up spending Veterans Day alone. He was evacuated from a New Orleans nursing home to Monroe after Hurricane Ida. Two months later, he’s still here. Kenneth Thompson served in the army during the Vietnam War. He says he doesn’t have anything planned for Veterans Day, because his family is still back home.

However, his local nursing home says they’re planning a special dinner to honor the veterans and there are five at The Delta Grande Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, but Thompson is the only Hurricane Ida evacuee. He was at a New Orleans nursing home for 11 years and was terrified when Ida hit.

“I was in a room in the corner and the wall would go out and the wall would come back in, I said oh my goodness. Then you looked on the floor and there were about six inches of water on the floor,” said Thompson, a veteran, and Hurricane Ida evacuee.

He says that’s when he was evacuated to Monroe and Thompson will spend Veterans Day without his family back home but he’s just grateful to be alive.

“It’s not where you are at, my faith is in Christ, not in man but in Christ and he has seen me through. Praise God, here I am, still above ground,” said Thompson.

The local activity director says they’ll serve a special meal for the veterans who put their lives on the line for our country.

“It’s an honor in all to be able to serve our elderly and veterans, that’s a plus. We’re just going to do a special lunch and presentation with little trinkets of appreciation for what they have done for us,” said Terri Pratt, the Delta Grande Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activity Director.

Thompson may get to return home to New Orleans next week.

