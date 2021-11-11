Mayor says ongoing water issues in Oak Grove will cost $12 million to fix

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove’s water system is in dire need of repair, according to the mayor, and he’s applied for millions of dollars in grant money to address it. Mayor Adam Holland said he’s aware of the ongoing water discoloration and he’s hopeful $10 million in grant money will come down the pipeline within the next few months.

Mayor Holland said Oak Grove’s water system is old and was in deplorable condition when he took office in 2014. However, despite the horrible color and texture, he claims the water is safe. He said the city invested $12 million on repairs to the plant, tank, and water lines over the years. He said the Department of Health (DHH) tests Town of Oak Grove Water System’s pH and bacteria levels and the city passes every time.

“Our system has areas that still has clay lines, it has areas that have galvanized lines, it has areas that have cast iron lines and they all need to be replaced. Its an estimated project of about $12 million dollars to get it done. And we’re doing everything we can to improve the quality of water,” explained Mayor Holland.

But residents say his promises to fix things are all washed up. Oak Grove residents said the water that flows from their faucets is sometimes black.

“We do, we have to bathe in that. We have to bathe in that. And that’s the bad part about it, you have to take a bath in black water. You might as well go to a creek, it’s probably cleaner. And like I said I’ve been asking him for three years to get it done. I went to meetings, I’ve talked to everybody I can talk to. Nobody wants to do nothing, they just say they’re working on it. It don’t take three years to get some water lines fixed,” said Fallon Matthews.

Matthews has lived on Skinner Lane for seven years.

“I don’t drink the water, at all. I boil it when I cook with it,” Matthews explained.

She said the longtime intermittent issue is frustrating and expensive.

“It’s horrible when you can’t wash clothes or do dishes or take baths for a couple of days because they don’t want to fix the water, and the water is black,” Matthews recalled.

The Matthews family showed KNOE’s Jasmine Anderson a garbage bag filled with clothes they say they had to dump after washing this past weekend. Brown to rust colored spots of various sizes dotted the laundry. Mayor Holland said he sent help once he heard about the issue.

“We sent our guys out there to try to do a flush and the flush actually made it worse. So now we’re in a position of we just have to wait it out, let it settle and hopefully it gets better.”

However, Matthews said there was no warning and no telling how much that will end up costing.

“When they come out and let the water run, they’re supposed write the numbers down on the meter. I don’t know if they do or not, they say they do but I don’t know. Every time they do that my water bill’s high. Like, $150 to $160,” Matthews said.

Matthews said one neighbor got so fed up he invested in a well.

Mayor Holland said more is earmarked to alleviate the ongoing issue.

“Right now we have a $5 million grant request in the state’s water sector commission. That project if funded will replace every single water line from north street to the southern border in town,” Holland said.

In addition to the aforementioned grant application, Mayor Holland said he applied for a second $5 million grant. He said if approved would fund the replace what’s left of the entire system.

He believes the failing ground storage tank is the main issue. City leaders declared a state of emergency for the water system because of that back in 2018.

The water inside the plant runs clear, Holland demonstrated to KNOE. However, light brown water flows from the 500,000 gallon outside tank. Funding for a brand new tank could come within months, he said. However, he maintains it is drinkable.

“It meets all the DHH requirements. Unfortunately, the DHH requirements do not include color,” said the mayor.

Holland said despite expected grant money, the issue could take years to fix. In the meantime, he recommends residents buy a filter and report all instances of discoloration to his office.

