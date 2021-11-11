Advertisement

Exclusive video of a missing Bastrop mother

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - KNOE got an exclusive video of a missing Bastrop mother. Police say this surveillance video of Tabitha Queen is the last time she was seen in public before she went missing.

The video is from Mother’s Day. Queen is seen walking into the Save U More grocery store in Bastrop, checking out, and then leaving. She was reported missing two days later. Police said they don’t have any suspects, but they do have a person of interest. If you can help, call the Bastrop Police Department or North Delta Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old arrested in connection with Monroe Nov. 6 shooting
Monroe Regional Airport
United Airlines to stop Monroe Regional Airport service in 2022
High School Football
2021 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Mayor Ellis
Sneak Peek: An exclusive look inside the buildings that could revolutionize Monroe
10-year-old Lebron Robinson
Louisiana mom wants justice for her 10-year-old son’s murder

Latest News

Residents want immediate relief and compensation for longtime water issue.
Mayor: Ongoing water issues in Oak Grove will cost $12 Million to fix
He’s spending Veteran’s Day without family and friends
A Vietnam Veteran evacuee still in Monroe
Exclusive video of a missing Bastrop mother
He’s spending Veteran’s Day without family and friends
A Vietnam Veteran evacuee is still in Monroe for Veterans Day