BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - KNOE got an exclusive video of a missing Bastrop mother. Police say this surveillance video of Tabitha Queen is the last time she was seen in public before she went missing.

The video is from Mother’s Day. Queen is seen walking into the Save U More grocery store in Bastrop, checking out, and then leaving. She was reported missing two days later. Police said they don’t have any suspects, but they do have a person of interest. If you can help, call the Bastrop Police Department or North Delta Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.