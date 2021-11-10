Advertisement

Sneak Peek: Exclusive look inside the old Coca-Cola building on Walnut Street

By Tyler Englander
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Monroe City Council is expected to approve Mayor Friday Ellis’ proposal to buy four buildings on Walnut Street, including the old Coca-Cola building, at their regular meeting on November 9th.

Mayor Ellis took KNOE Reporter Tyler Englander inside the building in Part Two of our exclusive tour. To take a look for yourself, watch the video in this article.

To watch Part One, click here.

Sneak Peek: Exclusive look inside the old Coca-Cola building on Walnut Street
