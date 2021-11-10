Advertisement

PayPal, Venmo users: IRS taking note of business transactions on payment apps

New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.
New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you use PayPal or Venmo for business transactions, the IRS might be looking more closely at your accounts.

It now requires payment apps to report such transactions if they total more than $600 a year.

Business transactions include payments for goods and services.

You’ve always been required to pay tax on them. Now the IRS might know if you don’t.

The change is part of the American Rescue Plan, and it’s designed to crack down on unpaid taxes.

It doesn’t affect reimbursements among family and friends. So, don’t worry if you use the apps to, say, split a pizza or share a cab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old arrested in connection with Monroe Nov. 6 shooting
Monroe Regional Airport
United Airlines to stop Monroe Regional Airport service in 2022
Mayor Ellis
Sneak Peek: An exclusive look inside the buildings that could revolutionize Monroe
High School Football
2021 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth

Latest News

FILE - This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows a U.S. flag planted at Tranquility...
NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest
This Circle K gas station shows gas prices per gallon in downtown Montgomery, Ala.
US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990
Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps