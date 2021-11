SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Centenary College President Christopher Holoman announced that the college will again have a football team.

Centenary College Pres. Christopher Holoman announces during a news conference that football is returning fall 2024. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/wwJtUtX1Tt — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) November 10, 2021

The announcement was made at a news conference held at Mayo Field behind the Gold Dome.

BREAKING NEWS: City of Shreveport is getting #CollegeFootball as @CentenaryLA announces the college will begin fielding a team on the gridiron when the 2024 season kicks off. 🏈. — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.