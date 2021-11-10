City Council approves raises for Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Monroe City Council voted to give raises to the Monroe Police Department at their regular meeting on November 9th. Mayor Friday Ellis, everyone in the department will get a substantial raise as a result of a new union contract.

The move comes as welcome news to members of the department who say without it, an already understaffed force would be in even more trouble.

“One thing I have never seen before is the condition the department is in right now,” said Sergeant Craig Honeycutt, a 26-year MPD veteran.

Honeycutt says the lack of manpower has the department near its breaking point.

“So a 50, 60, 70-hour workweek is not uncommon, especially on patrol,” Honeycutt explained to the council.

Honeycutt says the fact that the department hadn’t received a pay raise since 2011 has caused the department to have a significant staffing shortage.

“Men and women aren’t coming to our department,” said Sergeant Honeycutt. “We are losing people to other departments because they have better incentives and better pay. So we are not even competitive.”

Mayor Ellis says addressing the shortage was one of his top priorities. Staff will receive pay raises ranging from five to fifteen percent.

“It was a substantial pay raise for corporals and below,” Mayor Ellis told KNOE. “Across the board pay raises for all MPD. They deserve it. They are working hard.”

Honeycutt believes the mayor’s vision toward revitalizing downtown can only be done if MPD is adequately staffed.

“If we are going to go on that journey to secure that vision, we are going to have to have a fully functional, fully staffed, diverse department,” explained Honeycutt. “It’s a journey we have to take, and I think that journey needs to start tonight.”

The contract received the approval of all five members of the council.

