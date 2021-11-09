Advertisement

Zoo Buddy: Aldabra Tortoise!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Abracadabra! He’s an Aldabra tortoise at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

“They come from the Seychelles islands in the Indian Ocean, specifically along the Aldabra Atoll, and these guys are the only tortoise left that’s not extinct in the wild from the Indian Ocean,” says Garrett Cole, one of the zookeepers at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. “They’re not considered endangered yet, but they are vulnerable and it has a lot to do with the fact that they do come from an island and typically anything from an island is on the endangered species list. And they can grow up to about 4 feet long total length and they can live typically about 80 to 100 years, but the record is 255 years old.”

This guy is near the reptile building in the zoo and often he’ll come right up to the fence to greet guests.

Cole says they are not usually afraid of humans, which is one of the reasons giant tortoises are facing extinction.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride, train ride, and splash pad are all open!

