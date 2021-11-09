Advertisement

You can help shape the future of Downtown Monroe

Louisiana statue in downtown Monroe, La.
Louisiana statue in downtown Monroe, La.(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is asking for community input regarding the future of its downtown area.

The City has posted an online survey that includes 25 questions. The questions include things like:

  • What would make you feel safer in the downtown area?
  • What cultural features would you like to see more of in downtown?
  • What would tempt you to move/live downtown?

The survey also says: “Downtown Monroe has been at the center of activity for Ouachita Parish and the entire northeast corner of the state for over 200 years. From a river port to a fort, to a hub for commerce and arts, Downtown plays a pivotal role in the health and growth of the city, parish, and region. We are so excited to hear from you and can’t wait to see how this survey shapes the future of Downtown.”

You can take the survey by clicking here.

