United Airlines to stop Monroe Regional Airport service in 2022

Monroe Regional Airport
Monroe Regional Airport(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe says the Monroe Regional Airport is losing a carrier.

They released the following information on Tuesday:

(Monroe, LA) United Airlines has announced the airline will be leaving the Monroe Regional Airport. The decision comes in the shadow of a post-pandemic world that saw a drop in air travel. United Airlines’ leadership have reviewed their operational capabilities and concluded they needed to reduce their capacity across their network.

Other cities impacted include Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, MI, College Station, TX, Columbia, MO, Mosinee, WI, Evansville, IN, KilleenFort Hood, TX, Lansing, MI, Pierre, SD, Twin Falls, ID, and Watertown, SD. Mayor Friday Ellis says he is sad to see United Airlines go, but the Monroe Regional Airport will continue providing next-level service to passengers. “MLU will continue to strengthen Delta and American Airlines services while aggressively working to develop opportunities with other carriers.”

MLU Airport Director, Charles Butcher, says United Airlines’ decision to halt services at MLU are not reflective of poor performance.

“It boils down to pandemic-related shortages. COVID-19 has dealt the air service industry a tough blow; United Airlines lost $7 Billion dollars last year. What I want travelers to know is that MLU will continue to operate with the highest level of professionalism and care. We look forward to continued communication with United Airlines about working together in the future as the economy allows. Meantime, we anticipate Delta and American Airlines will pick up United Airlines’ traffic.”

Butcher also hopes with United’s exit, Delta and American Airlines will be able to start flying larger aircraft out of MLU in the future. United Airlines last day of service at MLU will be January 3, 2022. Again, Delta and American Airlines will continue service out of Monroe; to book flights out of MLU, visit flymonroe.org.

