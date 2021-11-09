ULM officials reviewing firearm policy after on-campus shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is reviewing their policy regarding firearms on campus. The current policy restricts people from carrying guns unless they have permission from campus police. An incident at Madison Hall on Saturday night sent a victim to the St. Francis emergency room. According to arrest records, an accidental shooting occurred when Dallas Strawder tried to take apart another person’s gun.

Madison Hall is older and has doors that lead directly to the outside, which has been a concern.

Vice President of Student Affairs, Valerie Fields, explains they have security measures in place to monitor residents, yet it is still difficult for them to watch residents in some halls.

“We do that by having the types of gating that we have available, and the students are supposed to have the ability to use their key cards to maintain some semblance of safety, you know for all of the residents that live in that particular residence hall,” said Fields.

The university is creating dorm programs to make sure students and faculty are aware of the policy.

“We are at the end of the semester, and there’s a strong possibility that they have forgotten or just become comfortable with where they are with the current policies,” said Fields.

Freshman Braden Bodine says he supports gun ownership, but a college campus is not the place for firearms.

“I don’t think we need to have it on campus. We have campus security and campus police for a reason,” said Bodine.

ULM’s firearm policies are currently under review with an eye on strengthening campus security.

