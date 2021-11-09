Two teens accused of escaping from Monroe youth center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Inmates overpowered a worker and escaped from the Swanson Correctional Center for Youth in Monroe over the weekend.

Records show three Swanson inmates assaulted a worker overnight Saturday, Nov. 6.

He said he was allowing two inmates to use the restroom when they punched him in the face and held him down while someone took his keys and radio. Then they used his keys to lock him in a hall, and unlock the door.

Both have been captured.

18-year-old Jonterious Cuba and 19-year-old D’angelo Thomas are facing escape charges.

Cuba is also being charged with battery of a correctional facility employee, false imprisonment and simple robbery.

