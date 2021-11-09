Sneak Peek: An exclusive look inside the buildings that could revolutionize Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council is expected to green-light the purchase of four buildings on Walnut Street during their regular meeting on November 9th.

The buildings, including the old Ouachita Candy Company, are all part of Mayor Friday Ellis’ plan to revolutionize downtown.

Ellis took KNOE Reporter Tyler Englander on an exclusive tour of the buildings. To get a look inside, watch Part One of the tour in the video included in this article.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.