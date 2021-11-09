Advertisement

Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19

Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to have 5 life-saving surgeries.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 25-year-old man will get to go home Wednesday after spending more than half a year in hospital and enduring several surgeries due to complications from COVID-19.

According to WTVG, Marcus Hartford thought he had a seasonal cold in April but ultimately tested positive for COVID.

Hartford was put on a ventilator and placed into a medically-induced coma for more than a month.

“One night I couldn’t breathe,” Harford said. “They told us more than multiple times that I wasn’t going to make it.”

Hartford ended up in hospitals for seven months and has had a total of five surgeries.

“I currently only have technically one lung,” Hartford explained, adding he had no pre-existing conditions and no compromised immune system before testing positive for COVID.

Now, he is trying to rebuild strength after spending months lying in a hospital bed.

“When I first remember coming to, like I couldn’t move my arms, couldn’t move my legs. You know, I could barely move my neck,” Hartford said.

The chef, who turned 25 while he was in a coma, is preparing to go home this week. He credits his surgeon with saving his life and making his return possible.

“He did a lot of things. He did what he could, and I’m alive today,” Hartford said. “You know, he thinks I’m a miracle and always says that because of how bad it really got.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-20 Eastbound at Well Road (Nov. 8, 2021)
Both lanes open after crash on Interstate 20 at Well Road
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
High School Football
2021 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy
Houston Police respond to Astroworld Festival. A trampling incident led to the deaths of eight,...
Video shows Astroworld timeline