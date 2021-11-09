Louisiana mom investigating 10-year-old son’s 4th of July murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 10-year-old Lebron Robinson was shot and killed on the Fourth of July. His murder remains unsolved.

His mother says she hasn’t heard from police since September. They don’t have any suspects but they do have several people of interest.

“I’m angry, I’m alone, I feel like there’s no justice,” Nydia Hatfield said.

Hatfield’s son Lebron was killed in a drive-by shooting at an area called “The Slab” on the Fourth of July.

“He was 10. He was an outgoing, outspoken person. He loved his mom, he loved his family. He loved vacations, trips.”

Hatfield said all her son wanted to do that day was pop his firecrackers. She says she never got to say goodbye because she was on vacation when it happened.

“I never let my baby out of my sight, and when I did, he was gone forever.”

Bastrop police reported a large crowd at The Slab that night but nobody claimed to have seen anything. Hatfield believes the shooter was trying to hit someone else and Lebron got caught in the crossfire. She says her oldest son Junior was with Lebron at the time and he was the only one brought in for questioning.

“My son was the only one that went and got his hand checked for gun residue and my son was the only one hauled in for questioning.”

Assistant Police Chief Dewayne Reed says the case is complicated and they are “still sorting through it.” Reed says they have no suspects but they’re questioning several people of interest.

Hatfield says she’s learned most of what happened from people in the community, rather than learning information from the police department.

“Not from the police just the streets only. Not from the police. The police have not helped me. The police ask me the questions, I tell the police what I know.”

“I got out here and I investigated my own son, I knocked on houses, I knocked on doors myself.”

Reed says he recently spoke to someone from Lebron’s family about the case, but could not comment on who.

