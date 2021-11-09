Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita celebrates 66th annual Pancake Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita is celebrating its 66th annual Pancake Day on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The fundraiser helps kids with scholarships, reading programs and camps.

It’s from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Loop Road in Monroe. Tickers are $8 at the door and delivery is optional for large orders.

President Shawn Hornsby says Pancake Day always brings the community together.

“What I love is that people come in and they meet up. We’ve got parents bringing their kids in before school, people on their way to work, business partners meeting and having a discussion. There’s a bible study meeting in another room right now. Just people from all across our community coming and enjoying Pancake Day,” Hornsby said.

They make about 5,000-6,000 pancakes on this day, and it raises around $20,000 each year.

