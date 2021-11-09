Advertisement

14-year-old arrested in connection with Monroe Nov. 6 shooting

(WPTA)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting in Monroe.

Authorities say detectives with the Monroe Police Department have arrested the juvenile in connection with the shooting on the 400 block of DeSiard Street that left two other juveniles injured. They say detectives obtained information and located evidence establishing the juvenile as the shooting suspect.

The juvenile has been booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

PREVIOUSLY: Group fight ends in two juveniles wounded by gunshots Saturday night

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
2021 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Crash on I-20 Eastbound at Well Road (Nov. 8, 2021)
Both lanes open after crash on Interstate 20 at Well Road
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

Police Lights
ArkLaMiss Missing Persons Page: Can you help find these people?
Louisiana statue in downtown Monroe, La.
You can help shape the future of Downtown Monroe
It’s today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Loop Road in Monroe....
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita celebrates 66th annual Pancake Day
It’s today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Loop Road in Monroe....
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita celebrates 66th annual Pancake Day