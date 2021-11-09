14-year-old arrested in connection with Monroe Nov. 6 shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting in Monroe.

Authorities say detectives with the Monroe Police Department have arrested the juvenile in connection with the shooting on the 400 block of DeSiard Street that left two other juveniles injured. They say detectives obtained information and located evidence establishing the juvenile as the shooting suspect.

The juvenile has been booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

PREVIOUSLY: Group fight ends in two juveniles wounded by gunshots Saturday night

