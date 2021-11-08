Advertisement

Weather Academy: Oozing Pumpkins

By Lucy Doll and Sheena Martin
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today we’re taking a step away from the weather side and we’re holding on to spooky season just a little bit longer. So don’t throw your jack-o-lantern away just yet because today we’re going to be teaching you how to make an oozing pumpkin.

What you’ll need:

  • Baking Soda
  • Liquid dish soap (optional)
  • Vinegar
  • Food coloring
  • Container (to catch the fizz)
  • Your old Jack-O-Lantern

Steps

  1. Take the Jack-O-Lantern and place it in your container.
  2. Add 1 cup of baking soda into the pumpkin
  3. Add a squirt of dish soap into the pumpkin (this step is optional but it should make our explosion foamier)
  4. Add a few drops of food coloring into the pumpkin
  5. Add 2-3 cups of vinegar into the pumpkin and step back!
  6. The pumpkin should erupt!

A chemical reaction is occurring between the baking soda and the vinegar which is known as an “acid-base” reaction. The baking soda is our base and the vinegar is our acid. When the vinegar is added to our baking soda mixture inside of the pumpkin, the baking soda transforms into water and carbon dioxide. The carbon dioxide released during the reaction gives us the bubbling effect that we see coming out of the pumpkin’s mouth.

Now if you don’t want to do this experiment, don’t throw your pumpkin away. Go find a field or woods near you, smash them open, and leave them for the wildlife to eat. Pumpkins are safe for animals in the seeds act as a natural dewormer Be sure to break them up so they don’t get stuck on the deer’s head. 2.5 billion pumpkins are produced but only 1/5 get reused. The rest ended up in landfills so recycle these pumpkins to the wildlife or even ask a local farmer if they want them for their pigs or cows. This is a win-win for everyone.

Thank you for joining us on this week’s Weather Academy. If you do this experiment at home please make sure to upload your photos and videos here and they might be featured on Good Morning ArkLaMiss next week.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Separate crashes in two NELA parishes leave two dead
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm
Group fight ends in two juveniles wounded by gunshots Saturday night
Crash on I-20 Eastbound at Well Road (Nov. 8, 2021)
Both lanes open after crash on Interstate 20 at Well Road
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport

Latest News

According to NCBC Gulfport, a loud boom and flash of light may be seen Monday night as the...
Sonic boom, fireball in the sky a possibility Monday night as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast