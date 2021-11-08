Pumpkin patch owners say the pandemic has helped their business

START, La. (KNOE) - Curry Farms in Start is pulling out the Christmas trees and putting away the pumpkins.

The owners of Curry Farms, Bentley and Sandy Curry, said of the nearly four decades they’ve been open, the last two years have been the busiest. Bentley said the pandemic actually helped bring in the crowds and the cash.

“On the weekends, mom and daddy loaded up the kids, probably got the grandmother and grandaddy and everybody came on the weekends, so our weekends were just blowouts and after last year, we just didn’t think it could get any better than that and low and behold here comes 2021 and it’s better,” said Bentley.

Bentley estimates they’ve sold at least 10,000 pumpkins this year. Bentley’s wife, Sandy, said they credit the outdoor, open environment for their success during the global pandemic.

“When we looked at the restrictions that the Governor had issued... because we have 40 acres for people to socially distance on, I think they felt comfortable coming outside. We had few people wearing masks last year and even fewer this year,” said Sandy.

Sandy said the farm has been a staple for some families during times of uncertainty. She said when the mask mandate was in effect, the pumpkin patch kept kids busy and allowed them to play while staying socially distanced.

“They were so tired of being cooped up and in the house, they wanted out and the activities we have on the farm are all thought-provoking,” said Sandy.

Heather Montgomery came last year during the heat of the pandemic and is back again. She said this is the perfect setting for fall fun while COVID-19 lingers on.

“Not being in an enclosed space with a whole bunch of children and there were a lot of people here but it didn’t seem like anyone felt uncomfortable to be around all the people that were here,” said Montgomery.

Nov. 7 is the last day to pick pumpkins at the farm, but they will start selling Christmas trees on Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.