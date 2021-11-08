Advertisement

Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.(Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence.”

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that no shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Police said the 26-year-old man, identified as Dezire Baganda, pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

The pastor tackled Baganda and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.

Police said they charged Baganda with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Separate crashes in two NELA parishes leave two dead
Group fight ends in two juveniles wounded by gunshots Saturday night
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after a woman is struck by bullet inside college dorm
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
St. Francis File Photo
St. Francis North campus sold, buyer discusses future plans

Latest News

KNOE.com: List of Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate