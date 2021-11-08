Traffic moving slowly around crash on Interstate 20 at Well Road
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Traffic was stalled on Interstate 20 eastbound around Well Road after a crash late this morning. As of noontime, traffic is moving slowly through.
Here’s the latest from DOTD:
The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-20 East at Well Road. Congestion has reached LA 546. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Monroe_Traffic (@Monroe_Traffic) November 8, 2021
I-20 East is closed at Well Road due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Well Road. Congestion has reached approximately two miles in length.— Monroe_Traffic (@Monroe_Traffic) November 8, 2021
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.