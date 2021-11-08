Advertisement

Traffic moving slowly around crash on Interstate 20 at Well Road

Crash on I-20 Eastbound at Well Road (Nov. 8, 2021)
Crash on I-20 Eastbound at Well Road (Nov. 8, 2021)(DOTD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Traffic was stalled on Interstate 20 eastbound around Well Road after a crash late this morning. As of noontime, traffic is moving slowly through.

Here’s the latest from DOTD:

