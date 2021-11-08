Bastrop Civil Service Board sets hearings to investigate recent complaints from police officers

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Civil Service Board will investigate two complaints filed by a current and former police officer.

The board sends a strong message: it will investigate any allegations of wrongdoing. The two latest complaints accepted by the board during a meeting on Oct. 4, have sparked new investigations. One is from Bastrop Police captain KeeSonya Lynch, accusing the mayor of abuse of authority and retaliation.

“Action and investigation regarding her Complaint of alleged abuse of authority and retaliation received from Mayor Betty Olive,” said board member Walter Moore.

Another complaint was from recently terminated Christopher Releford. Lynch was assistant chief and was demoted to captain on Oct. 1, 2021. A day earlier, police Chief Carl Givens was demoted and suspended for conduct unbecoming of an officer. The civil service board documents say Lynch was demoted because she “failed working test period as she was unwilling and unable to perform satisfactorily the duties of the position to which she has been appointed.”

In her four-page complaints, Lynch cited instances of alleged abuse of authority and retaliation received from Mayor Betty Alford-Olive.

“Those are unfounded allegations in terms of all of the stuff that’s said in there,” said Alford-Olive.

In the complaint, Lynch said, “It is my belief since July 1, 2021, the day Betty Alford-Olive became the mayor, I have been placed in a position to fail regardless of duties performed.”

However, the mayor said that is not true.

“I would never set up an employee to fail ‘cause that would be in conflict of what I’m under oath of office to do which is to make sure the city succeeds,” said Alford-Olive. “My job is to preserve the city and the integrity of the police department.”

The city attorney, Rodney Pierre, said the board can only investigate whether Lynch had a fair opportunity to prove herself as assistant chief.

“Can appeal to this board to be given, to appeal on the grounds that she has not been given a fair opportunity to prove her ability in the position,” said Pierre.

Lynch is requesting her demotion be overturned and that she be put back on the chief eligibility list. She is also requesting back pay for when Givens was on suspension, as well as back pay from Oct. 1, 2021, to present for “wrongful demotion and loss of pay from assistant chief to captain.”

Meantime, the board will also investigate the complaint from recently terminated Releford. He’s asking them to investigate his termination that happened on Oct. 29. The mayor said Releford was terminated based on information made available after an internal investigation and a state police investigation.

The only police investigation KNOE knows about is a crash last month involving his wife, who caused damage to a city police car while Releford was driving it. As well as state police investigating, per the mayor’s request, an overtime incident at the department involving Lynch. Lynch is currently on paid administrative leave for 60 days.

Lynch’s hearing is scheduled for December 1 and Releford’s is scheduled for December 9, 2021, at the Bastrop City Hall.

