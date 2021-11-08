Advertisement

2021 High School Football Playoff Brackets

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the playoff brackets for the 2021 season. Click the links to see the brackets.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

CLASS 5A   |   CLASS 4A   |   CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A  |  CLASS 1A

DIVISION I   |   DIVISION II | DIVISION III  |  DIVISION IV

They also released the following schedule on Monday:

2021 Football Playoff Schedule Dates

Playing DatesSelect Schools
(Round of Play)		Non-Select Schools
(Round of Play)
Thursday, November 11th – Saturday, November 13thRegional RoundBi-District Round
Thursday, November 18th –
Saturday, November 20th		Quarterfinal RoundRegional Round
Thursday, November 26th –
Saturday, November 27th		Semifinal RoundQuarterfinal Round
Thursday, December 2nd –
Saturday, December 4th		-Semifinal Round
Saturday, December 4thPrep Classic Qualifiers Meeting
LHSAA Football Championship (Divisions I and III)		<-Same
Friday, December 10th –
Saturday, December 11th		LHSAA Prep Classic (Non-Select Only)
LHSAA Football Championship (Divisions II and IV)		<-Same

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Separate crashes in two NELA parishes leave two dead
Left Photo: JAMONTE DAVIS Right Photo: DALLAS STRAWDER
2 arrested after woman struck by bullet inside ULM dorm
Group fight ends in two juveniles wounded by gunshots Saturday night
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
St. Francis File Photo
St. Francis North campus sold, buyer discusses future plans

Latest News

Crash on I-20 Eastbound at Well Road (Nov. 8, 2021)
Traffic moving slowly around crash on Interstate 20 at Well Road
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
KNOE.com: List of Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!