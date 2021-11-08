2021 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the playoff brackets for the 2021 season. Click the links to see the brackets.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A
DIVISION I | DIVISION II | DIVISION III | DIVISION IV
They also released the following schedule on Monday:
2021 Football Playoff Schedule Dates
|Playing Dates
|Select Schools
(Round of Play)
|Non-Select Schools
(Round of Play)
|Thursday, November 11th – Saturday, November 13th
|Regional Round
|Bi-District Round
|Thursday, November 18th –
Saturday, November 20th
|Quarterfinal Round
|Regional Round
|Thursday, November 26th –
Saturday, November 27th
|Semifinal Round
|Quarterfinal Round
|Thursday, December 2nd –
Saturday, December 4th
|-
|Semifinal Round
|Saturday, December 4th
|Prep Classic Qualifiers Meeting
LHSAA Football Championship (Divisions I and III)
|<-Same
|Friday, December 10th –
Saturday, December 11th
|LHSAA Prep Classic (Non-Select Only)
LHSAA Football Championship (Divisions II and IV)
|<-Same
