2021 High School Football Playoff Brackets

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the playoff brackets for the 2021 season. Click the links to see the brackets.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

DIVISION I | DIVISION II | DIVISION III | DIVISION IV

They also released the following schedule on Monday:

2021 Football Playoff Schedule Dates

Playing Dates Select Schools

(Round of Play) Non-Select Schools

(Round of Play) Thursday, November 11th – Saturday, November 13th Regional Round Bi-District Round Thursday, November 18th –

Saturday, November 20th Quarterfinal Round Regional Round Thursday, November 26th –

Saturday, November 27th Semifinal Round Quarterfinal Round Thursday, December 2nd –

Saturday, December 4th - Semifinal Round Saturday, December 4th Prep Classic Qualifiers Meeting

LHSAA Football Championship (Divisions I and III) <-Same Friday, December 10th –

Saturday, December 11th LHSAA Prep Classic (Non-Select Only)

LHSAA Football Championship (Divisions II and IV) <-Same

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.