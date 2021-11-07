Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting at the Louisiana State Fair in the 3200 block of Pershing Boulevard in Shreveport left a juvenile male fighting for his life, authorities say.

He was on the east end of the midway when someone armed with a handgun shot him in the abdomen around 9:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, according to the major incident report about the shooting.

The wounded juvenile was in life-threatening condition when he was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, authorities say.

At least 14 police units responded to the shooting, after which the State Fair Grounds were evacuated.

A witness on the scene told KSLA News 12 that he saw a group of juveniles together, possibly throwing up gang signs, before the shots rang out.

Police have released no information about a possible suspect. However, they did say that three males had been detained.

