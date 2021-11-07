Advertisement

Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport

He was on east end of midway when someone armed with handgun shot him in abdomen, police say
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting at the Louisiana State Fair in the 3200 block of Pershing Boulevard in Shreveport left a juvenile male fighting for his life, authorities say.

He was on the east end of the midway when someone armed with a handgun shot him in the abdomen around 9:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, according to the major incident report about the shooting.

The wounded juvenile was in life-threatening condition when he was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, authorities say.

At least 14 police units responded to the shooting, after which the State Fair Grounds were evacuated.

A witness on the scene told KSLA News 12 that he saw a group of juveniles together, possibly throwing up gang signs, before the shots rang out.

Police have released no information about a possible suspect. However, they did say that three males had been detained.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Separate crashes in two NELA parishes leave two dead
MPD is seeking the community's assistance in locating Charley Carpenter. DOB: July 10, 1990
Monroe police search for missing Wisconsin woman, last seen at bus terminal
Group fight ends in two juveniles wounded by gunshots Saturday night
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
AJ Howell
West Monroe bests Ruston; OCS dominates Mangham; D’Arbonne Woods falls to North Caddo

Latest News

Separate crashes in two NELA parishes leave two dead
Group fight ends in two juveniles wounded by gunshots Saturday night
The event provides assistance and resources to veterans
The 4th Annual Delta Veteran Expo and Celebration took place in West Monroe
GENERAL TRASS VS RAYVILLE
GENERAL TRASS VS RAYVILLE