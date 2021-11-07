Advertisement

Suspect fatally shot after attacking officers with knife, Mass. police say

Upon arriving on the scene of a domestic violence call, police say two Massachusetts officers...
Upon arriving on the scene of a domestic violence call, police say two Massachusetts officers were attacked by a suspect armed with a knife. One of the officers was stabbed in the neck.(Source: WHDH via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man who stabbed another officer in the neck.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Dorchester, Massachusetts. They encountered an armed suspect on the third floor landing, who police say stabbed one of the officers in the neck with a knife.

The second officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the officer who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

A knife was recovered at the home, according to the police.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD is seeking the community's assistance in locating Charley Carpenter. DOB: July 10, 1990
Monroe police search for missing Wisconsin woman, last seen at bus terminal
The bodies of a man, woman and a 12-year-old boy were found in a residence in Shreveport's...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

A photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa...
Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel
The body of a 98-year-old man who wanted it donated for science was dissected before paying...
Body of Louisiana veteran donated to science used in public dissection
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation