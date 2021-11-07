Separate crashes in two NELA parishes leave two dead

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to two separate crashes in Lincoln Parish and Richland Parish on Nov. 6, 2021. Both crashes claimed the lives of residents from Ruston and Rayville, according to LSP.

State police sent out the following information to KNOE 8 News:

Lincoln Parish – Yesterday, shortly before 6:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 822. This crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Robert Martin from Ruston.

The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Yamaha Cobra motorcycle, driven by Martin, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 822 around a left-hand curve. For reasons still under investigation, Martin failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway. The motorcycle began to overturn and Martin was ejected.

Martin, who was wearing an approved DOT helmet, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Richland Parish – Yesterday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 425 just south of Rayville. This crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Roger Thornhill of Rayville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Hunter Roberts of Mangham, was traveling north on US Hwy 425 in the outside lane of travel. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Thornhill of Rayville, was also traveling north in the outside lane. For reasons under investigation, Roberts’ vehicle struck the rear of Thornhill’s truck causing it to veer across the median and both southbound travel lanes before coming to rest in a ditch.

Thornhill, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Roberts, who was impaired at the time of the crash, was taken to Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office where he submitted a breath sample. The results showed he was over the legal limit for alcohol. Roberts was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center and charged with one count of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular negligent injury, and careless operation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of fatal crashes across the state of Louisiana. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 52 fatal crashes resulting in 62 deaths.

