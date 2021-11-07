Advertisement

Group fight ends in two juveniles wounded by gunshots Saturday night

(WILX)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fight among a group of juveniles ended in two being shot Saturday night, according to Monroe police.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, police officers responded to a “shots fired call” that happened at the 400 block of Desiard Street. MPD says when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a large group of juveniles.

In a news release received by the KNOE 8 News team, it stated that the initial investigation showed that a fight occurred within the group of juveniles, and shots were fired. MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall says a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old were wounded. Fendall says the two juveniles were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Fendall, several officers were in the area when the shooting occurred and immediately responded to the scene.

MPD says detectives are now involved and actively working on the case.

Police say if anyone has information in reference to Saturday night’s incident, call MPD at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274). All calls to Crimestoppers will remain confidential.

