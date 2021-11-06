Advertisement

Officials: 8 dead, many injured at Astroworld Fest in Texas

Eight people are dead and there have been “multiple civilian injuries” at the Astroworld...
Eight people are dead and there have been “multiple civilian injuries” at the Astroworld Festival Friday night in Houston, the Houston Fire Department said.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

A compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred just after 9 p.m. Friday while rapper Travis Scott was performing, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” the fire chief said. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.

Officials transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Peña said. Many people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.

Approximately 50,000 people were in attendance at the festival, Peña said.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
The bodies of a man, woman and a 12-year-old boy were found in a residence in Shreveport's...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Monroe Police Department
Report finds Monroe is the ‘fourth most dangerous college city in America’
The daycare remains closed
A Vidalia family speaks out after allegations of Noah’s Ark Daycare abusing their son
MPD is seeking the community's assistance in locating Charley Carpenter. DOB: July 10, 1990
Monroe police search for missing Wisconsin woman, last seen at bus terminal

Latest News

AJ Howell
West Monroe bests Ruston; OCS dominates Mangham; D’Arbonne Woods falls to North Caddo
AJ Howell
Blitz 2021 Week 10 - Part 2
Blitz Week 10 2021 - Part 1
Blitz Week 10 2021 - Part 1
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill