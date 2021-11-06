The 4th Annual Delta Veteran Expo and Celebration took place in West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Fourth Annual Delta Veteran Expo and celebration happened in West Monroe. The event gave veterans the resources and assistance they needed right before Veterans Day. A lot of veterans return to civilian life looking for the benefits they were promised but they don’t know where to turn.

“I was kind of running into roadblocks and wasn’t getting questions answered and didn’t know where to go,” said Anthony Corkern, the Delta Veteran Founder.

From there, that’s when the Delta Veteran Expo was created.

“So, I kind of decided to start researching to see what other groups are out there that offered assistance, " Corkern said.

Delta Veteran Founder Anthony Corkern says the event provides veterans with financial, health, and educational resources. Corkern says his organization also works to inform wives and children of the benefits that are available to them.

“I couldn’t get into the military, I can’t hear out of my right ear,” said Dale Dupree, the Bayou Jeep Junkies President.

Some didn’t have the opportunity to serve our country, so they support it in other ways.

“I tried, but I couldn’t get in, so I kind of regret that I didn’t get the opportunity. So we try to do what we can, if they need something, we try to help them,” said Depree.

If you are a veteran struggling to find the resources you need, please click here to find assistance.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.