Saints will start Trevor Siemien against Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are expected to start quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Not a surprise,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Saints play the rival Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the Superdome.

Siemian earned his first win of the season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Jameis Winston left the game with a season-ending knee injury.

Siemian came out firing. After leading the Saints to a field goal, the veteran hit Alex Armah for a 1-yard touchdown right before halftime. It was Siemian’s first TD pass since 2017. The Saints won on an interception returned for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

