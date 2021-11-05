Advertisement

Monroe police search for missing woman, last seen at bus terminal

MPD is seeking the community's assistance in locating Charley Carpenter. DOB: July 10, 1990
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A woman, who was last seen at the bus terminal in downtown Monroe, La., is missing.

MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall sent out the following information to KNOE 8 News:

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Charley Carpenter in reference to a welfare concern. Carpenter is described as a white female, 5′4″, 105 pounds, and was last seen at the bus terminal in downtown Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Carpenter, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

No other details have been provided to KNOE 8 News at this time.

